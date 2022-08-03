REED, LeRoy



LeRoy Reed, age 84 of Liberty Township, passed away at Bethesda Butler Hospital on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born in Clay County, Kentucky, on July 4, 1938, the son of Pleas and Lillie (Doyle) Reed. On March 11, 1960, in Richmond, Indiana, he married Patricia Betts. LeRoy was employed as a mechanic for the City of Hamilton for thirty years, retiring in 1997.



LeRoy is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Patricia Reed; three children, Nancy Peck, Doug (Kim) Reed, and Kenny Reed; six grandchildren, Johnathon Peck, Justin (Natalie) Peck, Jeremy (Amanda) Reed, Mathew (Evie) Reed, James (Jacey) Reed, and Samantha Reed; eight great-grandchildren, Chloe, Emilie, Jameson, Mason, Elise, Briella, Annora, Lorelei, and one on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Steve Reed; one grandson, Joshua Reed; three siblings; and fourteen half siblings.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM with David Lunsford PM officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

