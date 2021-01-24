REED, Lewis D. "Lewie"



On Monday, January 18, 2021, after a short illness Lewis (Lewie) D. Reed, loving husband and father, passed away



surrounded by his family, at age 85. Lewie was born on April 6, 1935, in Wellston, OH, to Glendon and Helen (King) Reed. He received his undergraduate Degree and Masters in Education, attending Wilmington College and Wittenberg University and worked as an educator and administrator in the Fairborn City Schools for 36 years. On December 25, 1955, he married Doris Magdeline Sellards. They raised two children, Melissa and Lewis. Lewie enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Lewie was preceded in death by his father, Glendon; his mother Helen, and his nephew Scott Reed. He is survived by his wife Doris; brother Larry and Patty Reed of Fairborn; daughter Melissa and Jim White of Fairborn; son Lewis and Rose (Minch) Reed of Xenia; grandchildren



Ashley (White) and Shawn Boyko of Lebanon, OH; Benjamin and Meredith (Rugg) White of Columbus, OH; Ethan and



Tanner Reed of Xenia, OH; great-grandchildren Georgia and Alice Boyko; and niece Lori (Reed) Trapani of Hilton Head



Island, SC. A funeral service will not be held. Lewie donated his remains to the Wright State Medical School. In lieu of



flowers, Lewie asked that donations be made to the Fairborn City Schools, Turf Fund, 306 E. Whittier Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324 to be used in the renovation of the Fairborn High School Football field.

