Reed-Osborne, Sissie



Sissie Reed-Osborne, 97, of Middletown, OH passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024. She was born September 19, 1926, the daughter of Alfred and Lettie (Duff) Deluca.



She was born to an Italian immigrant father who worked in the coal mines of Kentucky, making her a coal miner's daughter. She was raised by her Grandmother Sis Duff after losing her father at age 4. Sissie was proud to have been raised on a farm, growing their food, and caring for the farm animals.



She met Elmer while working at the Raymond Bag with his mother Pearlie Reed. Elmer and Sissie married on October 4, 1947, and were married for 52 years. She retired from Panda Inc. in Trenton, OH in 1988.



She began attending Grand Avenue Church of God in the 1950s and continued as a member of Towne Blvd Church of God, where she met and married Woody Osborne on May 31, 2003. She was an active church member as a greeter, bereavement committee member, attended bible study, and traveled with Woody on church trips.



Sissie loved to garden and shared all the flowers she grew with family and friends. She loved traveling to Gatlinburg, Daytona Beach, and Hawaii. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, cooking for everyone, shopping, and going to dinner with family. Sissie's strength and loving spirit came from her grandmother Sis Duff.



She is preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Lettie Deluca, her daughter Constance Reed (1949), her husband of 52 years Elmer Reed, and second husband Woody Osborne, her siblings Mary Fulks, Sam Sears, Joe Allen and John Deluca and her great-grandson Nick Hildebrand.



Sissie is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ann Roettger, granddaughters Constance McDulin (Dustin), Heather Hildebrand and great-granddaughters Rachel Marie McDulin and Alexandria Hanna McDulin, and many nieces, nephews.



Visitation will be 11:00 am-1:00 pm, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Mark Jackson officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.



