REED-OWENS, Ruth



88, passed away peacefully January 22, 2021. Ruth was born August 17, 1932, to



Thomas and Gussie Reed in Dayton, OH. She attended P.L. Dunbar H.S. Ruth was a faithful member of Ethan Temple Seventh-Day Adventist, under Walter L. Pearson, Jr., Pastor, where she was a leader of the Friends and Neighbors Club. Ruth retired from Elder-Beerman and later worked for Wesley Community Center. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings and dedicated son Tommy L. Owens, Sr. Ruth leaves to cherish her memory a daughter Denise Reed, grandchildren Tommy Owens, Jr. (Felicia), Walter Evans, Jr., Malik Harris, Jeffrey



Harris & LaShel Owens, great-grandchildren Sean, Jasmine & Tommy III. Nieces Jennifer Jones, Alice Morton, and Victoria Duerson. Friends Susie Robinson & Richard Wilson. Visit Pryorcfh.com to view the full obituary.

