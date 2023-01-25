Reed, Sonya

NEWELL (Reed), Sonja K.



Age 85, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born in Springfield on September 18, 1937, the daughter of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Gray) Reed. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, the Eagles and Elks. Survivors include her three children and son-in-law, Cindy (Chris) Dickens, James R. Newell and Kimberly Newell; four grandchildren and spouses, J.D. Ray, Matthew (Anna) Ray, Joseph Dickens and Christopher (Kayla) Dickens II; six great-grandchildren, Ella, Jackson, Delilah, Maya, Carter and Charli; brother, William Reed; two sisters-in-law, Rita Valentine and Bonnie Reed; aunt, Shirley Landess; and two close friends, Lisa Patton and Treva Cantrell. She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 1982 and son, Anthony. Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice.

