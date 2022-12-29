REED, Vicent

REED, Vincent Darrell



Vincent Darrell Reed, 87 of Verona, OH, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born on July 21, 1935, in Verona, OH, son of late, Gerald W. and Frieda Pauline (Bridenbaugh) Reed. A Preble County farmer for his entire life. He also worked at General Motors in Vandalia, OH. Member of Trinity Church. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Janice (Hahn) Reed; children, Steven (Debra) Reed, Jana (Richard) Dawson and Keith (Rebecca) Reed; grandchildren, Max (Becky) Reed, Logan (Kelly) Reed, Henry Dawson, Justin Dawson, Benjamin Dawson, Lincoln (Gabby) Reed, and Olivia Reed; many beloved family members and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, January 2, 2023, at Trinity Church, 511 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, Ohio, with Pastor Gary Sollenberger officiating. Interment will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Contributions to Trinity Church, 511 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, Ohio 45338.



