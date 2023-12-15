Reeder, Rita A.



Reeder, Rita A., 63 of Enon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. She was born in Springfield on January 23, 1960 the daughter of Elder F. and Louella (Burroughs) Loney. She had infectious smile and love to make people laugh. She had a huge heart and was the ornerish, most stubborn person. She loved her kids and grandkids with allllll of her heart. She loved to bowl and always enjoyed a cold bud light. Survivors include her two children, Angela (Mindy) Slaven and Brad Slaven; five grandchildren, Zack, Courtney and Karli Graham, Lila Dishong and Shiloh Slaven; brother, Chris (Edith) Loney and lifelong friend, Kay Harshbarger. The family would like to give a special thank you to Brenda and Penny for all the joy you brought into her life. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmie Slaven, second husband, Ken Reeder and two sisters, Theresa Cadwell and Loretta Mattice. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dave Roach officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.



