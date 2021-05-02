REEDER, Wynetta



Wynetta Reeder was born in Donalds, SC, to Dewitt Reeder and Katherine Reeder (Tims). She fell asleep peacefully in death on April 28, 2021. She retired from DESC after many years of committed service. She loved her family and was very generous to them. Wynetta was preceded in death by her father, Dewitt Reeder; mother, Katherine Reeder (Tims); devoted step father, John Tims; brother, Charles Reeder; her loving and only son, Shawn Long; best friend to her son and aunt, Deborah Tims; nephew, Charles Reeder Jr; nieces, Barbara Owensby-Nolan, Cynthia Hooks. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted sister, Cynthia Nalls; brothers, Robert (Zola) Reeder, James Tims,



Jamez (Nikki) Tims; nieces, Tereon Reeder, Tonya Tims, Dawn (Dexter) Richards, Darlene Reeder, Tiffany Tims, Katherine (Christopher) Brown, Sheree Brown; nephews, James (Kenya) Nalls, Maxwell Reeder, Michael (Felicia) Nalls, Josiah Tims; Special great-niece, Kalea Nalls; special sister-in-law, Philly D Nalls; and a host of many other friends and family. No services are available at this time.

