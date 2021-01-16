REEDY, Carla S.



Carla S. Reedy 67 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.



She was the general manager of cash management for P & R Communications Services Inc. She loved being with her family, grandchildren, and just watching her grandchildren play sports. Carla enjoyed shopping and her card club.



Carla is survived by her children, Jason K. (Julie) Reedy and Angie L. (Matt) Knisely all of Dayton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jacob K. Reedy, Jacey E. Reedy, Caden M. Knisely and Kendall L. Knisely; sister, Sherry A. Howell of Baltimore, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; her family at P & R Communications Services Inc. and her many lifelong friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl "Cub" and Ruth Ann Bair and brother-in-law, Larry Howell.



Funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST. BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Rev. Jill Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may visit Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.



In accordance with state mandates, COVID protocols including facial coverings and social distancing will be followed.



Memorial gifts may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org.



