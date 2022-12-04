REEDY, Robert E.



Oct. 10, 1942 - Nov. 20, 2022



Robert E. Reedy, age 80, passed away on November 20th, 2022. Born on October 10th, 1942, to parents Charles and Rose Marie Reedy in Dayton, Ohio.



Known as Bob, he graduated from Belmont High School and attended University of Dayton, where he earned a master's in psychology. He moved to Los Angeles and owned a mortgage company for 40+ years. He loved his family, friends, travel, golf, reading, meeting new people and experiencing life. He was warm, welcoming and loved by all who knew him.



Bob will be remembered as a kind, loving man and true friend. He will be deeply missed.



Bob is preceded in death by both parents, sister Carol Ann and stepson Ryan.



He is survived by his children Robby and Amber Reedy; stepchildren, Phil and Eric Herklotz; grandchildren, Evan, Austin, Sierra, Savannah, and Ryan; sister, Charlene (Donald) Munch.

