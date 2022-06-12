REESE, Connie L.



Age 85, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022, with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Leroy L. Reese. Her children Cathy Reese, Bonny (Art) Taylor, Lori Williams, and Mark L. Reese. Her sister Pam (John) Hughel. Sisters-in-laws, many cousins, nephews and nieces. One of her biggest joys and blessings were her 9 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Frances Elliott and her sister Linda Sue Elliott. Fly high and dance with the angels, until we meet again. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

