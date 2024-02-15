Reeser, Thomas E.



age 82, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 12, 2024. Tom was born in Dayton on August 14, 1941 to the late Paul Edward & Treva (Hoke) Reeser. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 27 years, Marilyn (Lehmann) Reeser; grandson, Isaac Reeser; and brothers, Terry and Kerry Reeser. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Linda Varvel-Reeser; children, Scott Edward Reeser, Amy Marie (Barry) Sheehan and Paul Thomas Reeser; bonus children, Marcus Weldy, Jeff, Todd and Greg Varvel; grandchildren, Wyatt, Madison, Kent and Natalie Reeser, Brian, Julia and Eric Sheehan; sisters, Judy Reeser-Morgan and Paula Reeser-Florkey; and many other relatives and friends. Tom was the crew chief for the Paul's Lakes #22 Late Model Camaro that won multiple championships at Kil-Kare and Shady Bowl Speedways, and was on Jerry Jolly's (#28) team in the 1978 Daytona 500. Tom served as Trustee Chairman for Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, and with Marilyn, was one of the founders of the Mad River T-ball league. As a service engineer, Tom brought many innovations to IBM where he worked for over 25 years. His passion was fixing things, and he helped many friends & family members by repairing their cars, boats, and appliances. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 10-11am at Dayton Korean Grace Church-formerly Good Shepherd Church, 2661 Harshman Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 11am. Tom will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



