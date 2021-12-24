REEVES, Donald Ray



Age 68 of Somerville, passed away December 21, 2021. He was born May 12, 1953, the son of Russell and Virgina (Black) Reeves. Donnie is



survived by his mother; his



children, Ricky (Wendy) Reeves, Douglas (Elizabeth) Reeves, Brittany Reeves, Randy



(Michelle) Jones; grandchildren, Sebastian, Shay, Paysley, and Toby Ray Reeves; his brothers, Billy Wayne (Beverly) Reeves and Ronnie Joe Reeves; lifelong best friend, Rick



Newman; special friend Kim Marsh and her family Sasha



(Patrick) McDonald, Levi and Logan Marsh, her grandchildren Kora, Leah, Kole. Donnie is preceded in death by his father, Russell Reeves. Private memorial services to be held for his children.

