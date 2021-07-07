REEVES, Ronald A.



Age 83, of Ross Township formerly of Colerain Township passed away on July 4, 2021. He was born on January 8, 1938, the son of Charles and Marie Reeves. He graduated from Western Hills High School and served in the U.S. Army. On October 22, 1971, he married Geraldine Dupps, and together they had two children. He is survived by his two children,



Ronald M. Reeves and Jerry (Cara) Reeves; one stepchild, Gina (Fred) Schueler; five grandchildren, Cody, Dana, Jonah, Zoe, and Emma; two siblings, Ray Reeves and Marian Smith; and many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 11AM until time of service at 1pm with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Online condolences at



