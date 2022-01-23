Hamburger icon
REEVES, Stephanie

REEVES, Stephanie F.

STEPHANIE F. REEVES, 70, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. Born on April 11, 1951, in Springfield, to Francis M. and Margaret L. (Scott) Reeves. Owner and operator of Springfield Electric and Springfield Electronics, later working for the Clark County Courts as a Process Server, a security

officer and armed escort.

Stephanie was a HAM Radio Operator for 50 years, broadcasting on KA8HMJ. Survivors

include wife, Ann M. (Carmichael) of 16 ½ years; brothers, Alan (Kim) Reeves of Springfield and David (Penny) Reeves of LaFayette, Georgia; sister, Linda Repik (Chuck) of Springfield; special nieces and nephews, Andrea Detamore of Kettering, Amanda (Andy) Sease of Arcanum, Heather Repik, Natalie (Jay) Carnes, David M. Reeves II of Florida, CMSgt. Jeremy (Yolly) Snowden, Derek (Lissa) Snowden of Springfield,

Nathan (Brooke) Everhart of Knoxville, TN, and Tara (Chad) Linthicum of Oakridge, TN, along with numerous great-nieces and nephews. Those preceding in death include parents, grandparents, Gerald (Martha) Reeves and Orville (Winifred) Scott, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. We will all miss Stephanie's loving, giving nature. At

Stephanie's request, cremation will take place and no services will be held at this time. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

