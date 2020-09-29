REGER, Jack W. Jack W. Reger, at age 82, he joined his loving wife of 52 years at heaven's gate Friday, September 25, 2020. Known as Mr. Fix it, there was nothing that Jack could not do. From building his Tipp City family home from the ground up or building whatever random request from family, he was always prepped in his workshop. He was a proud Kiser Alumni and a devoted member of the church family. He faithfully served at Faith United Methodist Church when he was younger and finished his service with Tipp City United Methodist Church. Jack saved lives routinely as a dedicated blood donor, never missing an appointment. He loved playing poker with his buddies, eating pork rinds and drinking his O'Douls. He found friendships through golf, softball, and bowling. Jack was not afraid to give you the unfiltered truth and he was always full of life. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Reger; parents Dorothy and Anthony Reger; and grandson, Benjamin Fisher. Jack loved his family. He was a devoted father, grandfather and brother. He leaves behind his daughters, Jacque (Dave) Fisher, Jill Burnett and Jeanne (Dan) McKitrick; grandchildren, Jamie (Robert) Berry, Bailey Arnold, Damien Kettering and Aubrey (Travis) Welsh; great-grandchildren, Anden, Jackson, Bryson and Henry; siblings, Jim (Babe) Reger, Kitty (Lavon) Wells and Mike (Anne) Reger as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive extended family and friends, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 11:30am until 1:30 pm at Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St. A funeral service will be held at the church immediately following at 1:30 pm. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of Dayton or the Kettering Backpack Program. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

