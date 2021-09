REICHELT, Nancy Lynn



Age 79 passed away on September 6, 2021. Nancy spent many years teaching, mostly at the Warren County Career



Center JVS. She is survived by her brother Neal Reichelt as well as many friends. The family held a private service for her. Donations are requested for The Alzheimer's Association or to Miami University. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.