REICHERT, Michael Aloys



Age 61, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 3rd, 2022. Born March 6th, 1961, Mike is survived by his beautiful wife, Jo Frannye Reichert, and their four cherished sons, Zack (Jessica), Zane, Zeb, and Zeke, his grandchildren Alaric, Aiden, and Lillian, and his eldest brother Steve (Patricia). A celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 10th at 2 pm in the Venet Building, 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs.