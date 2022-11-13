REID, James

REID, Jr.,
James Christopher
Born March 15, 1983, departed this life November 5, 2022, at the age of 39. Funeral services will be Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 12pm until time of service 1pm.
Funeral Home Information
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral