Reid, Julia A.



Miss Julia Reid departed this earthly life peacefully on February 5, 2025 at the age of 94. Julia was born to parents Henry and Ada (nee Morton) Reid on March 10, 1930 in Hamilton, OH. She was the seventh of ten children born to that union. Julia taught at Harrison Elementary School for 35 years loving every moment of it. Many generations of Hamilton kids knew her as Miss Reid, the first grade teacher. She was proceeded in death by her loving parents, Henry and Ada; her brothers David, Earl and James Reid (Frankie); her sisters Ruth Pridgett (Eugene), Dorothy Sears (Lamar), Beatrice Dillingham (Alfred), Geneva Lewis (Frank) and Maxine "Sara" Lewis (James). Left to cherish her memory are seven nieces; Brenda Brown, Sonja Moore, Theresa Osborne, Deirdre Reid, Carmen Dillingham, Alicia Joseph (Clarence) and Rebekah Reid; four nephews Eugene Pridgett, Jr. (Bernita), Charles "Chucky" Dillingham, Vaughn Lewis (Lori) and Lance Lewis (Mindy); loving first cousins JoAnne Meade Young (Michael), Billy Meade (Marva), Cora McGinnis and Norma Smitherson as well as a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2025 from 6-8pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 2299 University Blvd. Hamilton, OH. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church 171 Washington St. Hamilton, OH. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com