REID, Mildred D.



Age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11 am, Monday, March 6, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3526 W. Second Street, Dayton, OH. Family to receive friends from 10am-11am. Livestream funeral service to begin at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. Livestream service link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/.

