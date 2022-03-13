REIF, Suzanne

REIF (Auble), Suzanne



Nov. 30, 1930 ~ Feb. 16, 2022



91, of Oxford, OH, passed away February 16 at the Knolls of



Oxford. She was born and raised in Indianapolis; graduated from DePauw University; married and raised a family of two sons in Milwaukee, Wl, where she was an elementary school teacher for 20 years; and graduated from the



University of Wisconsin,



Milwaukee, with a Master's degree. She then moved to



Alexandria, VA, where she worked as an administrator for an association for 10 years. Upon retirement, she moved to



Oxford to be near her brother and sister-in-law, Don and



Carolyn Auble. She is survived by sons Bill Reif, Las Vegas, NV; and Larry Reif, Racine, Wl; Carolyn Auble, grandchildren, niece, nephews, and their families. While in Oxford, she



traveled widely and often, both domestically and internationally, was active in the Oxford United Methodist church, and volunteered at the hospital and Knolls gift shops. She loved working with stained glass, reading, gardening, and watching backyard birds. A memorial service will be held at the Knolls of Oxford Club House, with a reception following, on



Saturday, March 19 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital Endowment Fund or a charity of your choice.

