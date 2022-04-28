dayton-daily-news logo
X

REINEMANN, Neal

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

REINEMANN, Neal A.

Age 76, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Soin Medical

Center. Neal was a retired MSGT with the U.S. Air Force with 20 years of service and an Intel Specialist with WPAFB for 13 years. He was an avid fan of the Packers, Milwaukee Braves, as well as a genealogist. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mildred Reinemann and brother, Charles Reinemann. Neal is survived by his wife, Supatra; daughter, Maria Reinemann of Dayton; son, Mike Reinemann of Huber Heights; and sister, Susan Morrelle of WI; and grandchild, Thalia Walters. Funeral

Service 11:30 AM, Monday, May 2, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:30 AM until service time at 11:30 AM. Arrangements Marker & Heller

Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BROOKS, Henry
2
BROWN, Ronnie
3
BLACKSHEAR, DaJuana
4
WAGONER, Kevin and Mya
5
McClung, Bernard
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top