REINERT, Carla Faye



Carla Faye Reinert, age 85, of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at her residence. Faye was born July 5, 1936, in Jamestown, Ohio, the daughter of Flossie Ruth (Webb) and Burgess Mason Leach.



In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Joseph "Bob" Reinert in 1986; son: Bob Reinert Jr.; 4 siblings: Howard (Phyllis) Leach; Jim (Shirley) Leach; George Leach; Peggy (Bill) Goodbar; and brothers-in-law: Wendell Smith and Bob Bowermaster.



She is survived by her children: Joseph Mason (Joy A.) Reinert of Ringgold, GA; and Janine Reinert; daughter-in-law:



Jennifer Reinert; grandchildren: Wendy Faseler; Jordan



(Dillon) May; Jon (Abigail) Reinert; great-grandchildren: Kanon Faseler; Mason and Piper Reinert; sister: Glada Bowermaster; sister-in-law: Juanita Leach; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



She graduated from Silvercreek High School in 1954 and continued to participate in Class Reunions. She had been a



career woman, dressing the part even after her retirement as an Executive Secretary from Goodyear Aerospace, where she had worked 1961-2001. "Feisty Faye" as she enjoyed being called, enjoyed playing cards and watching golf, especially the matches with Phil Mickleson. Most importantly, Faye was



adamant about keeping the family unit together and making sure the cousins stayed connected. She was fiercely loyal to her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Services will be held 6 PM, Monday, August 9, 2021, at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. John Lockwood officiating. Friends may call Monday from 4-6 PM at the funeral home. She will be interred with her



husband at David's Cemetery at a later date.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com