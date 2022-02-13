REINHART, Joseph Earl

REINHART, Sr.,



Joseph Earl



Age 89, born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 28, 1933, and passed away peacefully on



January 28, 2022, at his home in Dayton, Ohio. Joe attended school in West Carrollton, Ohio, through the fifth grade and graduated from Kiser High School in 1952. He served with the 5th Air Force at Osan Air Base, Korea, in 1953 and was discharged in 1957 from Shaw Air Force Base, Sumter, South Carolina. From 1957 to 1968, he was a tool and die maker at NCR. He then traveled in Ohio and Kentucky for Sunnen



Products Company out of St. Louis, Missouri, from 1968 to 1980 selling and servicing honing machinery and gaging equipment. He founded Precision Diameters Tool Company in 1980, retiring in 2003. Joe was preceded in death by his



parents, Bill Reinhart and Thelma Reinhart (Dean), and his brother, William Albert Reinhart. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Edna, son, Joe Junior, daughters, Ramona Dishman and Robin Chapman, two grandchildren, Amy



Morgan and Eddie Lewis, five great-grandchildren, Autumn Orozco, Sawyer, Henry, Delcie and Addie Morgan, along with numerous other family and friends who will miss him dearly. At Joe's request, there was a private service held at Tobias



Funeral Home followed by a private burial at David's



Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio. Contributions can be made in Joe's memory to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association. Service in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

