Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

REINHART, Urban

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

REINHART, Urban F.

Mr. Urban F. Reinhart (Purple Heart), age 77, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Dayton V.A. Medical Center. He was born March 11, 1944, in Fostoria, Ohio the son of Cyril and Mary Reinhart. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Vernon and Jacob Reinhart and wife Mary Ellen Reinhart. Urban is survived by his three children, Scott Reinhart, Katie Shouse, Emily Bannan, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his youngest brother Richard Reinhart. Visitation will be Wednesday,

December 29, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 9:30 am at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at the Dayton National Cemetery following the service.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
SCHULTZ, Daniel
2
WALLIN, Buddy
3
BRUGGEMAN, Nancy
4
CALLAHAN, Hilda
5
Lane-Rickert, Claire
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top