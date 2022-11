REISIGER, Bill



Beloved husband of the late Doris M. (nee Herrmann) Reisiger. Devoted father of Carol (Steve) Mallicote, Ray (Debbie) Reisiger, and Denise (Phil) Peters. Loving and proud grandfather of 6. Great-grandfather of 8. Dear brother of Frank Reisiger, late Loretta Burman, late Charles Reisiger, late Harry Reisiger, late Robert Reisiger and late Margaret Cecardo. Bill was a proud Navy World War II veteran. Bill passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the age of 96. Mass of Christian burial at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd., on Friday, (December 2) at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Special condolences may be expressed at



