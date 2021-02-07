REITER, Joseph A.



83, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, after his battle with COVID. He fought long and hard until he passed peacefully with his wife and children by his side. Joe was born October 7, 1937, to Frank and Pauline Reiter. He graduated from Patterson Co-op in Dayton, Ohio, and started working for Ohio Bell / AT&T, retiring after 37 years of service with perfect attendance. He also worked for the City of Vandalia for 23 years and served in the Army and Air Force Reserves for 13 years. On September 12, 1959, Joe married the love of his life, Alma Jane Edwards. They were married 62 years. They have three children, Debbie Lloyd (Kevin), Don Reiter (Patsy) and Linda Whitaker (Todd). Joe has six grandchildren, Logan Lloyd



(Brittany), Jessica Siesel (Jamie), Tony Mason (Amy), Donna



Reiter (Drew), Stacy Byrd (Evan) and Joe Whitaker. He has seven great-grandchildren. Joe will be missed by his loyal walking companion, Allie. Joe loved family time and spending winter months with his wife Jane in their condo in Florida. If you knew him, you knew he was always on the go; there was no slowing him down. He never met a stranger, loved joking around and was quite the prankster! He was proceeded in death by his mother, Pauline Reiter and father, Frank Reiter, sister, Martha Brown, as well as many in-laws and friends. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with services at 1:00 p.m. Interment Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. In lieu of flowers family ask donations to be sent to a COVID research foundation. Joe, Dad and Papaw - you are forever in our hearts. Thank you for the Wonderful memories. You have given to your family and so many, you are truly Loved.

