REMY, Ronald D.



"Harvey"



77, of Moline, IL, formerly of Springfield, OH, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Trinity Hospital, Rock Island, IL, surrounded by family.



A Funeral service will be 11:00am on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4-7pm on Monday, May 9, 2022. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.



On February 23, 1945, Ron was born in Moline, IL, to Russell and Cora (Tindell) Remy. He married Marsha Goldsberry on August 23, 1965.



He graduated from Moline High School in 1963. He was employed by IH Farmall Plant in Rock Island, IL. Ron moved his family to Springfield, OH, to work at the IH Navistar Plant, retiring in 1999 and returning to Moline, IL.



Ron was an avid bowler. He was very proud of his 300 games and coaching kids in the junior league. Since childhood, Ron was a baseball fan and always supported the Atlanta Braves. Ron enjoyed baseball stats, the drag strip and traveling. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.



Survivors include his wife, Marsha; daughters: Ronda (Tim) Young, Robbie Bostic and Rolanda Boyce; son in law's Randy Bostic and Nich Boyce; grandchildren Amanda (Steven) Lehner, Seth Bostic, Zach (Kayla) Bostic, Thatcher and London Boyce; great-grandsons Griffith, Sullivan and Russell; sister Donna Anderson; as well as other dear family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Cora; brother James, sister Nancy Cozzad, brother-in-law Harry



Anderson; and parents-in-law Ted and Helen Goldsberry.



