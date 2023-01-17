dayton-daily-news logo
X

RENDER, Amanda

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RENDER, Amanda

Amanda Render passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022. She was born on February 28, 1943 to the late Sam Black Sr. and Alberta Dixon. Amanda was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Diana White. She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters Magnolia Ashe, Helen (Milton) Wright, Althea Black and brothers Samuel (Linda) Black Jr., and Larry (Sharmin) Black. Amanda graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1961. She retired from General Motors, Inland Division. She was a member of Freedom Hill Baptist Church. She leaves behind many family members and friends. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BRUGGER, Lawrence
2
BUSH, Charles
3
HORTON, Esther
4
LITTLE, Connie
5
TUCKER, Minnie
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top