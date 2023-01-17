RENDER, Amanda



Amanda Render passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022. She was born on February 28, 1943 to the late Sam Black Sr. and Alberta Dixon. Amanda was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Diana White. She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters Magnolia Ashe, Helen (Milton) Wright, Althea Black and brothers Samuel (Linda) Black Jr., and Larry (Sharmin) Black. Amanda graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1961. She retired from General Motors, Inland Division. She was a member of Freedom Hill Baptist Church. She leaves behind many family members and friends. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

