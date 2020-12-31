RENFROW, Lois J.



Age 83 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2020. Born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 22, 1937. She was a daughter of the late Joseph E. and



Edith M. Hagan. Lois was



preceded in death by her



husband, Floyd J. Renfrow, brother, Hubert E. Hagan, and son, Ray Renfrow. Lois was a nurse, mother to seven



children and worked to



support her family as an



accountant, realtor, and property manager. She was a graduate of Sinclair Community College and was known as a caring friend who loved gardening and managing her business.



She is survived by her children, Chris (Jeanie) Renfrow, Kim (Cynthia) Renfrow, Renee (Jerry) Covey, Brian (Kimberly) Renfrow, Nita Renfrow and Sean (Ginny) Renfrow; grandchildren, Josh, Zachary, Rachael, Audrey, Elise, Nicole, Alex, Grant, Chase, Jennifer, Krishan, Amelia and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Annabelle and Jaydel; best friend of 14 years, Kent Cretors and other dear friends.



A memorial service will begin at 2 PM on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459.



The family has designated The Pontifical North American College, 3211 4th Street NE, Washington, DC, 20017 for



donations in her memory.



To share a memory of Lois or send her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

