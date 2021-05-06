RENTZ, Diahanne

RENTZ (Swafford), Diahanne Lavonne



Age 50 of Kettering, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021. She was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1988. Diahanne had worked for the past ten years at ABC Background Check. She enjoyed baking, reading and most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 12 years: Matthew Rentz, son and daughter-in-law: Dalton (Ashley) Swafford of New Lebanon, brothers and sisters-in-law: Donald Swafford of FL, Douglas (Tracy) Swafford of TX, Daniel (Becky) Swafford of Englewood, Darryl (Shelley) Swafford of Union, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Kenneth and Cora Rentz of Hillsboro, brother-in-law: Kai Rinchen,



nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: David and Joan (Jackson) Swafford. A walk-through visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To view the service for Diahanne and to leave an online



condolence, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

