dayton-daily-news logo
X

RENTZ, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RENTZ, Patricia Stine

Age 83, of Dayton, passed away on November 24, 2021. Daughter of the late Rollins and Betty (Cochran) Stine.

Survived by her children Jeffrey and Sherry Rentz. A graduate of Fairview High school where she enjoyed being a majorette. She worked for many years in the Centerville city Schools as the secretary at Driscoll Elementary and continuing at Primary Villages North and South, where she worked closely with

students.

A chapel service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, on December 6 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Seeing Eye in Morristown, NJ.

Arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (www.newcomerdayton.com).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
SKOTKO, Laura
2
ACRES, Tyler
3
BEHYMER, Robert
4
FANT, Claude
5
CLARK, William
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top