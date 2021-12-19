RENZ, Nancy Anne



Age 80 of Springboro, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 14. Nancy was born in Dayton, Ohio, as the only child of the late Paul and Alice Kathryn (Wilson) Spitler. A graduate of Roosevelt High School in



Dayton, Nancy worked at Inland Manufacturing for 8 years. Supported by her devoted husband Bob, she was fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom. She was a proud member of the Inland Children's



Chorus as well as several barbershop choruses. Passionate and talented in planning and organizing events throughout her life, Nancy was also a longtime member of Hope United



Methodist Church and served in various leadership positions. Active with husband Bob in the arts and crafts community, she was a part-owner of Tomorrow's Keepsakes with several friends. She enjoyed music, traveling, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, and life at Settlers Walk Villas at the Pointe.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bob, son Douglas (Linda) of Mundelein, Illinois, and daughter Julie Blair of Centerville, several cousins, a sisterhood of Christian girlfriends, grandchildren Donald, Liza and Lucy Renz, Eric and Ally Blair.



A visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Tuesday, December 21 at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. Funeral service will be the following day at 11am at the same location. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to St. Vincent de Paul Administration, 124 W. Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402.

