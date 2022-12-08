REPPER, Florence Cora



Age 92, of Carlisle, passed peacefully surrounded by family on December 2, 2022. She was born July 1, 1930, in Germantown, Ohio, the daughter of Annabel and Clarence Eckhart. Florence was active in the New Jersey Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, children's choir director, member of the adult choir, and all-around active member of the church her whole life. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three brothers. Florence is survived by her four children, Jennie Delisi (Steve), Frank Repper (Leanne), Teresa Strecker (Jeff), Karen Repper, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 11:00am-1:00pm, Saturday, December 10th at Anderson Funeral Home (Franklin), with the funeral at 1:00pm, followed by burial at gravesite at the cemetery of the former New Jersey Presbyterian Church, 780 Fairview Dr., Carlisle, Ohio 45005. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Society for Handicapped Citizens, 624 Fairview Dr., Carlisle, OH 45005

