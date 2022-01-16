REQUARTH, Gloria



Ann Omspach



Age 87 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Dayton, OH. Gloria was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on



October 1st, 1934. She is



preceded in death by her son, Jay Requarth and parents Zora and Charles Omspach. Gloria graduated from Patterson



Co-Op in 1952 and was a credit specialist for Elder Beerman Corp. In her earlier years, she loved volunteering her time to work with profoundly handicapped children at the school for Developmentally Handicapped Children. Gloria is survived by her son John, her daughter-in-law Cynthia, and grandson



Joseph Requarth. She is also survived by her daughter Julie Requarth and numerous special lifelong friends. Due to the pandemic, a private family gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of Dayton. In care of Schlientz and Moore Funeral Home.

