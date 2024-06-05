Reser, Bonnie K.



Bonnie K. Reser, age 72 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 25, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late William & Dorothy (Mills) Bowersock.



Bonnie was a retired Assistant Clerk of Council for the City of Huber Heights with 12 years of service. She loved spending time with her family, flowers, shopping, and swimming.



Preceded in death by her 5 sisters Ivy, Barbara, Doris, Patty, and Shirley, and by a brother-in-law David Watson.



She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Michael Reser, her son Joshua M. Reser, her sister Linda Watson, her fur baby "George", as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, 2024 at Rogers Funeral Home, New Lebanon, with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Thursday at the funeral home. Please share condolences at www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



