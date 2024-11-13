REUBER, Pamela Jane "Pam"



REUBER, Pamela "Pam" Jane, age 78, of Bellbrook, OH, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Pam was born on February 24, 1946, in Princeton, IN, to the late John and Mary (Reed) Ivy. She grew up in Frankfort, IN and Bellevue, OH, where she graduated from Bellevue High School in 1964. Pam met the love of her life and future husband David "Dave" Reuber in 1961, whom she later married in 1967 after Dave was commissioned by the United States Air Force. They immediately started their family and were eager to share their love and faith with as many kids as God would bless them with. As an Air Force wife, she followed Dave through many assignments (WPAFB, OH; Grand Forks AFB, ND; Maxwell AFB, AL; back to Grand Forks AFB, ND; Patrick AFB, FL; back to WPAFB, OH; back to Maxwell AFB, AL; Pittsburgh, PA; and back to WPAFB, OH; Eglin AFB, FL; and back to Patrick AFB, FL and then Dayton, OH) where Pam devoted her life to being the homemaker ensuring each house was full of joy and warmth for their family and all who entered. No matter the assignment, they lived and thrived under the philosophy that "Home is where the Air Force sends you". Pam worked for a short time as a Receptionist/Clerk for Budget Finance in Dayton, OH when Dave and she first married. She later worked as a Crisis Counselor for Eastway Mental Health and was a founding member of the Lexington Lodge established as a home for disabled members of the community. She previously served as a Sacristan and Liturgical Art and Environment Ministry member for St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Thirty-seven years after honeymooning in the Great Smoky Mountains, they fulfilled their dream of building a log cabin on top of a mountain ridge in Tennessee. This was her "happy" place which led to many enjoyable moments with family and friends. One of her favorite sayings, "If you're lucky enough to be on the mountain, you're lucky enough." Her heart was most full spending time with her family and capturing precious memories through the lens of her camera. We all are better off for having her in our lives. Pam was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Ivy; and grandson, Collin Reuber. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Dave Reuber; children, Eric (Patti) Reuber, Laura (Wade Jr.) Shindlebower, Chad (Tara) Reuber; Kyle (Erin) Reuber; grandchildren, Josh Reuber, 1Lt Katie (Lance) Erickson, Wade Shindlebower III, Stephen Reuber, Cole Shindlebower, Carlee (Marco) Roberto, Cadet Shannon Reuber, Sr Airman Rachel Reuber, Megan Reuber, Emma Reuber, Becca Reuber, Allison Reuber, Rylee Brown, Sophie Reuber, Reagan Brown; great grandchild, Carmella Jane Roberto and numerous extended family and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 4-7pm, in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering,45440 . A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at 1:00pm in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459. Private inurnment will take place in Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society or Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



