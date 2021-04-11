Reumann, Paula

REUMANN (Seals),



Paula Jean



Age 65 of Hamilton received her angel wings on April 6, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born July 24, 1955, the eldest of Verlen



Eugene Seals and Daisydean (Sowder) Seals. She enjoyed singing. She graduated from Edgewood High School the Class of '73. She grew up on a dairy farm and was her Dad's second hand. She kept busy with farm chores and was selected "Butler County Dairy Princess" an honor of a lifetime. She was employed by Krauth and Benninghoffen, General Electric, Square D and Pacific Manufacturing. She developed many lasting friendships, later retiring from Kohls



E-commerce. She was an avid reader, liked playing UNO with family and friends, loved laughing and enjoying life, singing in the church choir and traveling, fishing at Blind River,



Canada, but most of all she loved her church family and working for the Lord. She taught bible school and Sunday school at her former church, Princeton Pike Church of God and is



presently a charter member of Faith Pentecostal Church of Hamilton, where she is very active and always in attendance. She is survived by her sons, Jason (Keli) Reumann and Joshua (Kate) Reumann; grandpuppy, Peyton, whom she adored; mother, Daisydean Seals; sister, Rebecca (Donald) Ruppert; nieces, Amy (Ben) Casteel, Ashley (Jesse) Hellweg; great-niece, Andriana Olivencia and great-nephew, Lincoln Casteel, whom she loved dearly; and other nieces and nephews. Paula is



preceded in death by her father, Verlen Eugene Seals;



nephew, Zachary Evan Ivey; grandparents, Bonnie Sowder Hurst, Millard Sowder, Harmon and Viola Seals, Berry Hurst; uncles, Billy Sowder, Rev. Merle (Ocie) Sowder, Carl Seals,



Clarence (Lola) Seals, Ralph (Katherine) Seals; cousins, Jeffery, Deborah, Kelly and Calvin Seals. She also leaves behind her aunts, Pearl Garner, Eva Brown, Caroline Seals Miller and many loving cousins and church family. Visitation will be held Monday, April 12, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, with



funeral service at 1:00 PM officiated by Rev. Rick Witt. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to, Faith Pentecostal Church of Hamilton, PO Box 13224, Hamilton OH 45013.

