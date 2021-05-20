REUTER, Paul W.



Age 81, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born on June 27, 1939, the son of Peter and



Emma (Haezebrouck) Reuter in Detroit, Michigan. The family moved to Hamilton in December 1947, when the General Motors, Fisher Body Plant opened. He was educated in St. Peter School and graduated Hamilton Catholic High School in 1957. He then completed the Tool and Die apprenticeship at the General Motors, Fisher Body Plant and retired as Tool and Die supervisor after 30 years of service in 1988 upon the closing of the Hamilton plant. He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964, being assigned to S.E.T.A.F, Vicenza, Italy, and Mannhein, Germany. Paul was always proud that he was a first generation American but also proud of his German heritage. On April 12, 1969, in St. Joseph Church he married Joan A. Gallagher. His life was his family, his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the #1 fan of his grandchildren, always encouraging them in their lives. He is survived by his wife Joan; children, Susan (Barry) Stang, Lisa (Mark) Grawe and Michael (Cassie Kellum) Reuter; grandchildren Taryn (Chris), Torey (Nathan), Taylor, Alexandra, Evan, Ben, Lauren, Ella and Anna; great-grandchildren Beckett and Bronson Paul; sister Ann Meece; brother John (Beth) Reuter; sister-in-law Sheila Milligan and brother-in-law Bob Gallagher; also many other relatives and friends. He was a man of integrity with a heart of gold, quick wit, humor and loved to read. He was always faithful to his Catholic upbringing, loved to sing at mass, as a member of Sacred Heart Church. Paul got a kick out of hauling kids to ball games and enjoyed simple things like mowing the lawn. Many happy hours were spent with family and friends boating at Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake. He and his stein club buddies enjoyed over 65 years of friendship. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, May, 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass (facial masks are required at church). Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to, Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013, in his memory. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral



Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

