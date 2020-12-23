REYNARD, Jack

REYNARD, Jr., Jack P.



JACK P. REYNARD JR., 81, of Springfield, peacefully passed away at Oakwood Village on Monday morning, December 21, 2020. He was born in Springfield on August 9, 1939, the son of the late Jack P. and Elizabeth (Maurer) Reynard Sr. He was a 1957 graduate



of Springfield High School, earned his undergraduate



degree from Wittenberg University, and his J.D. from Ohio Northern Law School. Following his graduation from Ohio Northern, Jack entered the U.S. Air Force J.A.G. program, serving from 1964-68. He returned to Springfield and proudly practiced law for 50 years, retiring in 2017. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Springfield Kiwanis Club, and enjoyed biking and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes football fan. Jack is survived by his children, Stephen M. (Kerry) Reynard of Hilliard and Debbie A. Reynard of Springfield; grandchildren, Brandon and Emma; sister, Beth M. Wilson; brother, D. Michael (Katie) Reynard; and several



nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas P. Reynard and his beloved dog, Scooter. A celebration of Jack's life is planned for a later date. The



