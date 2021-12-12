REYNOLDS, Donald J.



83, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away December 3, 2021, at his home in Nebraska, with



resident family present. He was born September 24th, 1938, in Moundsville, West Virginia, the son of the late Carl E. and



Charlotte F. (Monroe)



Reynolds.



Don was a member of the Hillside and Northside Church of God congregations for most of his life. He loved gospel music, directing choirs, and singing solos, in duets, trios, quartets and choirs from his early teens on. He enjoyed the Colorado and Canadian mountains and lakes, hunting and fishing with friends and family all his life. He crossed the Arctic Circle while hunting moose, with his lifelong friend, Douglas Monteith.



His love for piano music led him to fall in love with his first wife, Carolyn Joyce (Geyer) Reynolds (deceased 2002) when they were 13 and 14. He shared 47 years with Carolyn, and 4 children, Tonya Le (Loren) McKim, Shawnda Sue (Bob, Jr.) Boysel, Lawnda Kay Reynolds, and Donald J. Reynolds II (Damorah Alexander).



Don married Eleanor Mae (Ours) Reynolds (deceased 2017), having had 15 years together. They greatly enjoyed music, birds, travel, family and their personal game feud of Rummikub (even keeping a log of wins/losses). They also shared each other's musical gifts (singing together and her wonderful piano and organ playing).



Survivors include his 3 children; sister Brenda (Steve) Hency; grandchildren Jaime Parker, Victoria Davis, Benjamin Boysel and Nicholas (Rebecca) Boysel; Caleb Reynolds, Chelsea



Reynolds; stepdaughter, Ann Rogers; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Boysel, and DJ Reynolds.



He was preceded in death by his brother Carl Reynolds Jr. in 1956, wives Carolyn Joyce (Geyer) Reynolds and Eleanor Mae (Ours) Reynolds, his sister Mary E. and brother-in-law, Rodger L. Nawman, daughter Lawnda Kay and great-granddaughter Marlee Rey Bass.



A celebration of his life will be held at 1pm on December 14, 2021, at the Northside Church of God, 3705 Middle Urbana Road., Springfield, Ohio; officiated by Reverend Steve Hency.



A gathering of family and friends will be on the same day (14th) from 11am-1pm. Graveside Service & Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens (8350 W. National Rd, Donnelsville, OH 45319.



In lieu of flowers, individuals can also make-a-donation in the family's name to WEEC.org (Christian Radio) or WorldVision.org.



