REYNOLDS, Elmer

REYNOLDS, Jr., Elmer



Age 64, of Springboro, passed away peacefully after a long



illness on Monday, October 5, 2020. Elmer was born on June 14, 1956, in Harlan, KY, to Elmer Sr. & Pearl Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his father and sisters, Teresa Spatz and Cathy Tackett. Elmer is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Diana Reynolds; mother; Pearl Reynolds; siblings, Sharon



Reynolds, Sandra Davidson and Mike Reynolds; step-children, Alex and Liz Rilling; several extended relatives and friends.



Elmer proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed traveling. Elmer loved baseball, boating, digging in the dirt, and making things grow. He was a thoughtful and generous man that spoiled his wife.



He will be sorely missed by those that knew and loved him.



A Celebration of Elmer's Life including military honors will begin at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at



Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459). A gathering of family and friends will be immediately following the service at the



funeral home.



To share a memory of Elmer or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

