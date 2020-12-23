REYNOLDS, James E.



James E. Reynolds, age 63 of Ross, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 19, 2020. James was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 25, 1957, to Edward E. Reynolds and Dixie M. Miller Reynolds. James was a member of the



Fellowship Christian Center and enjoyed his work for the Lord. He was known as the



"Pantry Preacher" (at Fellowship Christian Center) and the "Cake Lady's Husband" (at Huntington Court Nursing Home) where he weekly baked cakes for the residents. James is



survived by his best friend and love of his life, Carol Reynolds; children, Jeremy (Rhonda) Reynolds and Julie (Sony) Kaya; grandchildren, Ella, Rylee and Jace; siblings, Carma (David) Meeks, Linda (Walter) Reynolds, Wanda (Randy) Neanover, Barb (Tim) McClanahan, Pam Reynolds, Jerry (Crystal)



Reynolds, Carl (Suzie) Reynolds, Raymond Reynolds and



Christy (Shawn) Templeton; and a host of nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dixie Reynolds. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Houston Marcum



officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the



Fellowship Christian Center, Hamilton, Ohio, and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. browndawsonflick.com.

