X

REYNOLDS, JUANITA

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

REYNOLDS, Juanita M.

Age 87, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021. She was

preceded in death by her parents: Bertha Mae and Kenneth Deeter; and sister and brother-in-law: Marcella and Edward Pottenger. Juanita is survived by her husband of 65 years,

William P. Reynolds; children: Bruce (Teresa), Scott (Brandy),

Tina Michael (Michael) and Bryon (Jennifer); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Juanita was a longtime active member of Corvette Troy. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the

funeral will begin at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Miami

Valley Memory Gardens. To share a memory of Juanita or leave a special message for her family, please visit

www.NewcomerDayton.com. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and requires that face masks be worn in all public places.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.