REYNOLDS, Mary Jo



Age 61, passed away November 1st at Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 1, 1961, in McArthur, OH. Mary Jo lived in the Dayton area since 1970. She was fiery and could argue your ear off. She was passionate about antiquing and scrapbooking. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her father, Emmitt "Mack" Thompson of McArthur in 2012; longtime partner, Lester Sandy of Park Layne in 2013; and by her ex-husband, Danny Reynolds of Winchester, KY, in 2016. She is survived by her son, Cody of Miami Twp; her mother, Flora Schneider of Vandalia; siblings, Paula McNichols of Kingman, AZ, Jack Thompson of Huber Heights, Gena Angel of Union, and Carol "Bun" Gibbs of Vandalia; seven nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:00 am. Family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 am. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.JDRF.org.

