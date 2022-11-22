REYNOLDS, Peggy J.



Age 83, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. She was born to Lowell and Ruth (Cottrell) Ridenour on September 15, 1939, in Eaton, OH. Peggy liked to play games of any kind, from card games to board games, from solving crossword puzzles to putting puzzles together in general. Her favorite game however was golf, she enjoyed playing golf with her husband and even watching it on TV. She was happy to be out camping with her husband and camping buddy, Evan. Of all the things she enjoyed doing, just spending time with her family, and attending her grandkids and great-grandkids sporting events was her favorite. She will truly be missed by those who knew her. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 58 years, Robert "Bob" Reynolds, her son; Scott Reynolds, granddaughter; Kady Reynolds and her brother; Ronald Ridenour. She is survived by her children; Mark (Tracy) Reynolds, Rodney (Kathleen) Reynolds and Mindy (Ken) Crouse, Her grandchildren; Nic (Jennifer) Reynolds, Lucas Reynolds, Darron Reynolds, Ashley (Nick Clark ) Reynolds, Mason (Paige) Reynolds, Trevan (Alexa) Reynolds, Nicole (Dustin) Edwards, Justin (Alexis) Webb, Taryn (Phil) Huff, Jordan (Maggie) Crouse and Daniel Musgrave; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters; Juanita (Bob) Sutton, Betty (Bill) Sams and Rebecca Ridenour, her brothers; Randy (Terri) Ridenour, Dave (Gail) Ridenour and Robert Ridenour. A Visitation at Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM, a funeral service will begin promptly at 1:00PM with a burial at Preble Memory Gardens to follow afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to "Hospice of Dayton" in honor of Peggy. For condolences, please visit: www.rlcfc.com.

