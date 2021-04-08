RHEA, Josephine Elaine



Josephine Elaine Rhea, of Dayton, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, with her family at her side. She was born January 15, in Dayton to Jerry Edward, Jr. and



Dorothy (Flake) Sims who



preceded her in death. Also preceding are her son, Richard Allen Johnson, 3 brothers, Charles Sims, Vivian Howard Sims, Donald Sims and sister Frances Butler. Josephine leaves to cherish her memory, daughters Melanie Smith;



Donna (Malchijah) Rhea-Bailey; grandchildren Jasmine Myrick, Camryn Bailey and Donovan Bailey. Also surviving are her caregiver Lisa Weston, her extended family and many close friends. Josephine was retired from Dayton Public Schools where she was a teacher for over 30 years. She was a 1951 graduate of Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School, Central State University and was a member of Delta Theta Sorority, Inc. Due to COVID-19 precautions (masks required and practice social distancing), there will be a walk-through visitation, Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union



Boulevard, Englewood, Ohio, starting at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am, with Pastor William Eric



Bailey presiding. There will be a private family interment



ceremony at Woodland Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Josephine may be made to Alzheimers Associations (www.alz.org). To leave a message or share a



special memory of Josephine with her family, please visit:



www.kindredfuneralhome.com