Rhoades, Betty

Rhoades (Lenhoff), Betty Lou



Betty L. Rhoades, 94, of Greenville, Ohio, formerly of New Madison, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.



She was born on March 3, 1929, to the late John and Ann (Baker) Lenhoff.



In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Eldon "Bud" Lenhoff.



Betty is survived by her husband, Lowell J. Rhoades, whom she married on June 28, 1947; her brother, Kenneth (Joan) Lenhoff; her nieces and nephews, Nick (Karen) Lenhoff, Jamie (Karen) Lenhoff, Steve Lenhoff and Missy Kemplin; and her great nieces and nephews, Rachel (Logan) Cunningham, Abbie (fiance, John Cucci) Lenhoff, Tyler Lenhoff, and Lucas Lenhoff.



Betty was a 1947 graduate of Hamilton High School and spent her career as a lab technician at Good Samaritan and Miami Valley Hospitals in Dayton. Betty loved ballroom dancing, reading and being with her family and friends. She was a member of the New Madison United Methodist Church, and National EEG Society.



A celebration of Betty's life will take place at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at New Madison United Methodist Church, with Pastors David Richey and Carol Duffield officiating. A graveside service will take place at 2:00 PM at Lisbon Cemetery near Union City, Indiana.



Guests may visit with Betty's family on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church.



Memorial contributions may be given to the New Madison United Methodist Church, P.O. 182, New Madison, Ohio 45386.



