RHOADES, Carolyn

RHOADES (Huth),



Carolyn Mae



85 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away June 25, 2022. Carolyn was born May 31, 1937, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Grace and Lewis Huth. Carolyn graduated from Indiana's Logansport High School in 1955, met her late husband James R. Rhoades, married in 1956 and moved to Ohio. Carolyn worked as the head chemist for Mercy hospital for 17 yrs. Carolyn left Mercy to become the proud owner, operator of the East Main Street Dairy Queen for 46 years. Carolyn is predeceased by her husband Jim, brother Burton Huth, sister-in-law Florence Huth and her parents. Carolyn is survived by her three daughters and spouses, Angela D. and Jacque Harenberg of Springfield, Deborah L. Peterson of Arizona and Kimberly S. and Dale Hinshaw of Springfield; granddaughter, Alexandra Harenberg; twin grandsons, Cameron and Valentine Peterson; her sister Eldora (Edward) Thorn; brother W. Martin (Nancy) Huth; and many nieces and nephews. Carolyn was a vibrant yet fierce self-taught successful businesswoman, who was truly devoted to her customers, employees and vendors. In her down time, she was an extraordinary seamstress, crocheter and completely devoted to her best buddy, her cat Charlie. The family would like to acknowledge all of Carolyn's friends and acquaintances that have gotten to know her over the years. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.conroyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clark County SPCA www.clarkcountyspca.org in Carolyn's name.

